ImpactLife increases value of gift cards for blood donations

Donations at select centers will earn $20 e-gift cards through July 31
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There has probably never been a more critical need for blood donation. Summer is always slower and the numbers are critically low right now.

As a result, ImpactLife is increasing the incentive for more donors to come forward and give.

Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at ImpactLife, discusses the e-gift card increases and other rewards through the end of the month.

Through July 31, donors who come to give blood at ImpactLife donor center locations -- including the ImpactLife donor centers in Davenport (headquarters and west Davenport), Galesburg, Moline, and Muscatine- will receive a voucher to redeem for a $20 e-gift card or the donor’s choice of 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

Donors giving at mobile blood drives will continue to receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 e-gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store.

To schedule appointments for donation, call 800-747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by using the blood center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

ImpactLife (bloodcenter.org) / (800) 747-5401 / FACEBOOK

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station