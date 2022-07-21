Jurassic Quest to invade QCCA Expo Center this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jurassic Quest will be playing at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island, Friday-Sunday, July 22-24.

Guests “Prehistoric Nick” Schaefer and “Brainy Beth” Mayes, Jurassic Quest, describe the show as the “biggest and best dinosaur experience in the land”. The world-famous, life-size dinosaurs are meticulously painted and animated to be especially realistic.

It’s an exciting, a one-of-a-kind adventure for kids of all ages.

The show hours for each day are Friday 9a-8p, Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-6p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information, call 309-788-5912.

