Jurassic Quest to invade QCCA Expo Center this weekend
The show billed as the best dino experience in the land runs Friday-Sunday
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jurassic Quest will be playing at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island, Friday-Sunday, July 22-24.
Guests “Prehistoric Nick” Schaefer and “Brainy Beth” Mayes, Jurassic Quest, describe the show as the “biggest and best dinosaur experience in the land”. The world-famous, life-size dinosaurs are meticulously painted and animated to be especially realistic.
It’s an exciting, a one-of-a-kind adventure for kids of all ages.
The show hours for each day are Friday 9a-8p, Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-6p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information, call 309-788-5912.
