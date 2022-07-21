Advertisement

Keeping kids safe online

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When kids are home for the summer, they will likely be on their electronic devices even more. Cybercriminals are well aware of this, so they go all-in in targeting our children.

Reid Novotny is a cybersecurity expert with important tips on protecting children when they are online. The main talking points include:

  • There is no such thing as a free app: Often apps contain spyware and malware
  • Protect your face: Online games can steal identity
  • Warning about ‘Chain Letters’: These are among common phishing tactics
  • Be careful about images/pictures: Criminals can use photos to track location
  • Trust NO ONE on the internet: Teach kids to be skeptical of everything and everyone online

