Keeping kids safe online

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When kids are home for the summer, they will likely be on their electronic devices even more. Cybercriminals are well aware of this, so they go all-in in targeting our children.

Reid Novotny is a cybersecurity expert with important tips on protecting children when they are online. The main talking points include:

There is no such thing as a free app: Often apps contain spyware and malware

Protect your face: Online games can steal identity

Warning about ‘Chain Letters’: These are among common phishing tactics

Be careful about images/pictures: Criminals can use photos to track location

Trust NO ONE on the internet: Teach kids to be skeptical of everything and everyone online

