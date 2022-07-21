Man sentenced to prison in fatal East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of an East Moline man.

Lamont L. Williams, 28, will receive day for day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail, court records show. He also will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.

Williams pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony. He initially faced two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. March 16, 2020.

East Moline officers responded to the 1000 block of 51st Avenue for a report of a shooting and found 25-year-old Demetrius Tucker with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Williams was arrested on April 5, 2020.

