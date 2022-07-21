Miss Effie’s Country Flowers is also a camp site

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) -If you still are uncertain about what to do for a little summer getaway idea, there is a great one for those that like to camp. How about camping out at a local flower farm?

It’s a new experience being offered by Cathy LaFrenz, owner of Miss Effie’s Country Flowers and Garden Stuff, 27387 130th Avenue, Donahue, Iowa. The interview highlights the you-pick flower business, how to plan a visit to the farm, and the new option of Miss Effie’s Country Camping.

For more information or to reserve a ($40 per night) booking, call (563) 949-0660 or visit: https://www.hipcamp.com/en-US/iowa/miss-effie-s-country/miss-effie-s-flower-farm#group_size=2&adults=2

Follow the business on Facebook for additional details, updates and special events: https://www.facebook.com/misseffiesflowers/

