NEST Café earns ‘Member of Food Rescue’ title

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - NEST Cafe recently earned the title of ‘Member of Food Rescue’ by the Food Rescue Partnership for its efforts to minimize food waste and the rate of food insecurity in the Quad Cities.

“When we are looking at a restaurant or organization to join our ‘Member of Food Rescue’ program, we want them to be located in our Quad Cities, we want them to be donating food on a regular basis,” said Christina McDonough, board chair of the Food Rescue Partnership. “NEST cafe is a perfect example. They actually accept food donations, incorporate it into their dishes throughout the week, and they are looking at animal feed, and compost. They are really following that EPA food recovery hierarchy to its fullest.”

Food insecurity is a pressing issue felt by many here in the Quad Cities.

“Approximately, 8.9% of Scott County residents are food insecure, and approximately 10.9% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure,” McDonough said.

Nationally, according to the Food Rescue Partnership, 40% of food in the United States ends up in landfills.

“It’s ridiculous how much food waste there is. For NEST, it was a natural fit because one of our commitments is to reduce food waste. For example, when people come they have a choice between a half plate and a full plate,” said Laura Mahn, founder and executive director of NEST Cafe. “We want them to get the amount they are going to eat so that we are not wasting food. Being able to be part of a group and an organization that has similar values is really important, and being recognized by them that we are doing good work is exciting.”

NEST cafe serves on average 40 to 45 people from across the economic spectrum each day.

“We would like to encourage other restaurants to look at the waste that they have and ways they can repurpose it in and among our community, especially knowing that people are going through trying times,” said Katie Thompson, NEST Cafe’s board president.

“I hope that this can be an example and other folks will join in on some efforts to reduce food waste,” Mahn said.

A couple of tips from the Food Rescue Partnership for reducing food waste are eating older foods first, and having leftovers for lunch the next day.

The Food Rescue Partnership started the “Member of Food Rescue” program back in 2016. Now, more than 20 local food establishments are in the program.

