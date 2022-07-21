Advertisement

New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jul. 21, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute in Moline is holding its grand opening on August 18. UnityPoint Health has partnered with Encompass Health, one of the largest rehabilitation hospital companies in the country, to offer State-of-the-art therapy for people in need of recovery services following illness or injury.

Dr. Albert Parks says aside from high-tech equipment, the hospital also has more requirements for training and time spent with patients than at other facilities.

