Police investigating fatal shooting in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.

The Clinton Police Department responded at 10:39 p.m. to the 100 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting, police said in a media release.

Officers found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Zachary McDivitt, shot, lying on the sidewalk, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said they do not believe the shooting from Sunday is connected to the incident, at this time.

