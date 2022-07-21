Police: Man fired gun in Moline neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested after police say he fired a gun in a Moline neighborhood Wednesday.

Shawn W. Skinner, 50, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Moline police with Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department responded about 5:26 p.m. to the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue for multiple reports of a man with a gun, according to a media release. Several reported the man going between houses and cutting through yards.

According to the police, a detective with the Moline Police Special Investigative Group heard multiple shots fired while in the 3200 block of 55th Street Court.

The detective found and arrested Skinner in the 3000 block of 55th Street Court walking with a black firearm in his left hand, police said.

According to police, five shell casings were found in-between residences in the 3000 block 55th Street Court and 3000 block 54th Street Drive. Police also recovered a handgun from the scene.

According to police, no one was injured and no property damage was reported during the incident.

Skinner’s bond was set at $20,000, according to police.

