Project NOW forms new support group for families and friends of the incarcerated

The first meeting is in Rock Island on Saturday morning
Project NOW's new support group for families and friends of the incarcerated
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For those that have known or loved someone who is or was incarcerated, finding a safe space where you can talk about all the feelings surrounding this life circumstance is important.

Deacon Tim Granet, Project Now, and Erin Hammond, group member, inform viewers about a new monthly support group formed in Rock Island. This group was formed after hearing stories from people who had family members imprisoned and then found that their friend group disappeared.

The group is called The 1 By 1 Foundation and anyone who has a loved one behind bars is invited to attend the first meeting being held Saturday, July 23 from 9-11 am at St. Pius Catholic Church (McCarthy Hall) in Rock Island.

For more information about the first ‘informational meeting’, visit here. The 1 By 1 Foundation can be followed on Facebook here.

