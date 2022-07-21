Advertisement

Sunny, warm again Thursday

Heat and humidity on the increase into the weekend!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 90s for most locations. It will feel more like the upper 90s as a more muggy air mass moves in. A weak cool front tracks through this evening, switching winds to the northwest.

A clear to partly cloudy sky is expected tonight. . A few showers can’t be ruled out early Friday as a weakening complex of storms moves through Iowa., but overall the day looks dry with highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be the day to watch for heat indices over 100º and even a few strong storms. A front will stall out over the area this weekend and storms will develop just north of it. Saturday night areas north of I-80 will be favored and Sunday night areas south of I-80 will be favored. For this reason a First Alert Day is in effect Saturday from 11AM-8PM. Each round may produce some strong storms so this will be monitored closely as head into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 94º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray shower possible. Low: 67º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm. High: 90º

