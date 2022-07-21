Advertisement

Sunny and warm again today

Heat and humidity on the increase into the weekend!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on track for a warmer and more humid day in the QCA.  While winds may still be gusty, temps will reach the low 90s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s today.  A few showers can’t be ruled out early Friday, but overall the day looks dry with highs in the low 90s.  Saturday will be the day to watch for heat indices over 100º and even a few strong storms.  A front will stall out over the area this weekend and storms will develop just north of it.  Saturday night areas north of I-80 will be favored and Sunday night areas south of I-80 will be favored.  For this reason a First Alert Day is in effect Saturday from 11AM-8PM.  Each round may produce some strong storms so this will be monitored closely as head into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy.  High: 93º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray shower possible.  Low: 67º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a storm. High: 91º

