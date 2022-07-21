Toddler tactics for stress-free meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What is a parent to do when they’re in the thick of mealtime meltdowns with young children?

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, shares practical tips and tricks to navigate feeding toddlers. The goal is to help parents and childcare folks create low-stress mealtimes that can set up children for a lifetime of happy, healthy, and independent eating. A recipe for Tropical Toddler Smoothie (scroll down) is demonstrated and prepared.

Some of the main talking points include:

Research shows pressuring a child to eat will create more resistance and leads to pickier eating.

“Pressure” comes in various forms: like begging your child to eat just one more bite, trying to convince your child that something is good and they’ll like it, telling them they can’t have dessert until they eat their vegetables, or telling them they can’t leave the table until their plate is empty. In a high-pressure environment, the child doesn’t feel safe to try new foods.

Rather than begging or forcing, the long-term approach for less stressful mealtimes is actually to be overly relaxed about eating.

Aim for a very low-stress environment where mealtimes can really be a time to bond and a time to form healthy food relationships.

The goal is to have a table that is a safe place to learn, to explore, to say no, to say yes, to ask for more – the goal is not perfection but to set up an environment to support a child’s journey in learning how to eat to honor their body rather than our expectations.

The Golden Rule for mealtimes is the Division of Responsibility: The parent provides, and the child decides.

Tropical Toddler Smoothie (Serves 3)

1 cup whole milk

1 cup frozen mango chunks

5 frozen whole strawberries

½ banana

½ avocado

½ cup orange juice

1 tbsp ground flax or chia seeds

1. Add milk, mango, strawberries, banana, avocado, orange juice and ground flax or chia seeds to a blender. Mix until smooth. 2. Try serving the smoothie with a vegetable omelet and toast for a balanced breakfast.

Recipe link is here: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/tropical-toddler-smoothie

