Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire

LeClaire traffic counters
LeClaire traffic counters(kwqc)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - Tall cameras are popping up along Highway 67 in LeClaire, seemingly overnight Wednesday.

Some people in LeClaire have expressed their thoughts on social media over these small devices, with concerns they may be more speed cameras.

Multiple city officials, including City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt, confirmed that these devices are Miovision Scout traffic counters. The cameras were set up by the Iowa Department of Transportation for a traffic study. According to Bockenstedt, these are not speed cameras.

Miovision is a traffic engineering and data company based out of Canada with U.S. offices in Phoenix.

According to the company’s website, the Scout device can count vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians going through intersections or turning. It can also monitor travel times among other things.

TV6 News reached out to the Iowa DOT for more information on the study it is conducting, however, it did not fulfill our request for an interview in time for air.

