UnityPoint Health - Trinity among nation’s top performing hospitals

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity Bettendorf and Rock Island are among the top performing hospitals for the treatment of heart attack patients.

According to a media release, UnityPoint Health Trinity Bettendorf has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. Trinity Bettendorf received this award by demonstrating sustained achievement in the Chest Pain - MI Registry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) and performed at the highest level for performance measures. Only 240 hospitals nationwide received the honor.

UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2022. According to a media release, Trinity Rock Island received this award by demonstrating sustained achievement in the Chest Pain - MI Registry for four consecutive quarters during 2021 and performed with distinction in specific performance measures. Only 85 hospitals nationwide received the honor.

Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, said, “Receiving this recognition - particularly during a pandemic - is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and professionalism of our highly-skilled team members who care for those who are experiencing a heart event. We are honored to be recognized for the hard work that our staff and doctors put in every day to take care of the community.”

“UnityPoint Health - Trinity has established itself as a leader in heart care, setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with a demonstrated commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients. This award affirms we deliver the highest quality of cardiovascular care to transform heart health in the Quad Cities,” says Kathy Pulley.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery blocks blood flow to the heart muscle.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.