Worker survey: productivity peaks on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most American workers say Monday is the worst day of the week. Yet a new survey from the Robert Half Agency shows employees get more work done....on Mondays!

Alexandria Parker, Robert Half, elaborates more on this updated work productivity survey. Robert Half, the world’s first and largest specialized talent solutions firm, connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers

The following are among the main talking points of the discussion:

Productivity peaks early in the week . People get more work done on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Power Hours start in the late morning. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. are the most productive time frames.

Meetings get in the way. Calls and meetings kill productivity.

Home is where it happens. 35% of respondents said they accomplish more at home.

Flexible hours are gaining acceptance. More managers do not mind, as long as work gets done.

