Advertisement

Worker survey: productivity peaks on Monday

Worker survey: productivity peaks on Monday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most American workers say Monday is the worst day of the week. Yet a new survey from the Robert Half Agency shows employees get more work done....on Mondays!

Alexandria Parker, Robert Half, elaborates more on this updated work productivity survey. Robert Half, the world’s first and largest specialized talent solutions firm, connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers

The following are among the main talking points of the discussion:

  • Productivity peaks early in the week. People get more work done on Mondays and Tuesdays.
  • Power Hours start in the late morning. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. are the most productive time frames.
  • Meetings get in the way. Calls and meetings kill productivity.
  • Home is where it happens. 35% of respondents said they accomplish more at home.
  • Flexible hours are gaining acceptance. More managers do not mind, as long as work gets done.
Robert Half research reveals workers' most productive day of the week.
Robert Half research reveals workers' most productive day of the week.(PRNewswire)
Robert Half research reveals workers' most productive time of the day.
Robert Half research reveals workers' most productive time of the day.(PRNewswire)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois

Latest News

Toddler tactics
Toddler tactics for stress-free meals
Camping at Miss Effie's
Miss Effie’s Country Flowers is also a camp site
After Wednesday’s Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting, the MLK Park project on Brady...
Brady Street MLK park project makes new progress
After Wednesday’s Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting, the MLK Park project on Brady...
Brady Street MLK park project makes new progress