Advertisement

Aledo Business Bouquet launches Friday night

It’s happening downtown July 22-23
Aledo Business Bouquet is this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -The Aledo Business Bouquet is Friday-Saturday, July 22-23. Several local businesses and restaurants have plenty planned for the community which makes it a wonderful opportunity to experience the downtown and support local businesses.

Monica McCleary of Daisy Bliss Boutique discuss the event while also informing viewers about the shop. The boutique, located at 110 East Main Street, caters to those interested in Midwest style with a little bit of glam.

For more information about the schedule and what each business has planned, visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aledomainstreet/photos/pcb.3091746917743990/3091746891077326/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured, to be...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

Latest News

The Heights of an Era kicks off Bix 7 weekend on July 29
The Heights of The Era returns to kick off Bix 7 weekend
JA of the Heartland leader wins national award
JA of The Heartland CEO Dougal Nelson wins distinguished national award
K9 Kindness Rescue featuring "Morris"
K9 Kindness Rescue
Rock Island County Fair underway through Saturday
Rock Island County Fair continues through Sunday