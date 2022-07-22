Aledo Business Bouquet launches Friday night

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -The Aledo Business Bouquet is Friday-Saturday, July 22-23. Several local businesses and restaurants have plenty planned for the community which makes it a wonderful opportunity to experience the downtown and support local businesses.

Monica McCleary of Daisy Bliss Boutique discuss the event while also informing viewers about the shop. The boutique, located at 110 East Main Street, caters to those interested in Midwest style with a little bit of glam.

For more information about the schedule and what each business has planned, visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aledomainstreet/photos/pcb.3091746917743990/3091746891077326/

