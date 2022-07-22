Colona family treats twins with club foot at University of Iowa

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jill and Brandan McDaniel welcomed twins Blaire and Noelle in June 2021, with the challenge of new twins also came the challenge of how to treat their club feet.

“I’ve heard of clubfoot but I’ve never we didn’t know anyone with it,” said Jill McDaniel. “So it was overwhelming kind of being like, Okay, well, what was the right way? What, what’s the right way to correct it?”

About one in one thousand babies are born with clubfoot in the United States each year. In most of those cases, families can prepare when club foot is diagnosed during pregnancy, but for the McDaniels, it was unexpected.

“You have all these different doctors saying I can fix your kid’s feet you know, I can do that,” said McDaniel. “This is how we do it. And they might not do it all the same way.”

The McDaniels learned about the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s hospital and Dr. Jose Morcuende. He practices a treatment for club foot called “the Ponseti method”.

“With a very gentle stretch and very gentle casting,” explained Dr. Morcuende, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “We stretch all the ligaments and tendons and muscles that have a little bit of lack of flexibility to provide the full flexibility.”

The method was originated in the 1950′s by Ignacio Ponseti, a predecessor of Dr. Morcuende. Dr. Morcuende says it has a 100% correction rate.

The process takes about 4 to 6 weeks. but the Mcdaniel twins ran into some issues early on when casts would slip off their feet. Treatment was put, temporarily, on hold.

“It was a little frustrating and hard on us it during that time,” said McDaniel. “But once we started recasting the second time around, and I would just in my head, I’d be like, Okay, we just got to make it a couple more days.”

But the casting stuck the second time around, and even though the casts weren’t the most comfortable, even though the McDaniels were raising their first daughter, two-year-old Iris through this ordeal, even though they had to make weekly hour-long drive to Iowa City, McDaniel says it’s all worth it.

“You want to have the best for your kids,” said McDaniel. “And yeah, I would do it all over in a heartbeat. Honestly.”

The twins recently moved from the full casts to a “boots and bars” foot brace. They recently went from wearing the braces more than 20 hours a day to only wearing them at night.

