A few showers possible this morning

Heat and humidity on the increase into the weekend!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Showers will try to work towards the area this morning, but will likely fall apart. Thus, we only have a slim chance for light rain today. Clouds will help temps remain slightly cooler than yesterday, but south winds will likely increase the humidity.  Saturday will have a First Alert Day for heat and humidity as well as strong storms.  Highs will race into the mid 90s and will feel like 105º with humidity factored in.  Storms will develop late in the evening and overnight carrying a high wind threat for our region.  Temps are trending cooler next week with highs in the mid to low 80s and rain chances almost every day.

TODAY: Few showers and breezy.  High: 90º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 71º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot, humid, and evening storms. High: 95º

