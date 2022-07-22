Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Quad Cities International Airport for ‘burning smell’ in Control Tower

Fire crews responded to the QCIA early Friday morning for reports of a burning smell in the Control Tower.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded early Friday morning to the Quad Cities International Airport for a report of a structure fire at the Control Tower shortly after 7 a.m.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene who spoke to airport authorities, employees noticed a burning smell in the tower.

When crews arrived, they found a wire that was burnt.

Officials say the tower was evacuated as a precaution. Employees have since returned to work.

No major damage or injuries have been reported.

