Firefighters respond to Quad Cities International Airport for ‘burning smell’ in Control Tower
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded early Friday morning to the Quad Cities International Airport for a report of a structure fire at the Control Tower shortly after 7 a.m.
According to a TV6 crew on the scene who spoke to airport authorities, employees noticed a burning smell in the tower.
When crews arrived, they found a wire that was burnt.
Officials say the tower was evacuated as a precaution. Employees have since returned to work.
No major damage or injuries have been reported.
