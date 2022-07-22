Advertisement

The Heights of The Era returns to kick off Bix 7 weekend

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A free summer music festival will return for a second year to kick off the Quad City Times Bix 7 weekend.

The second annual Heights of the Era will be held on Friday, July 29, in Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

Co-creator Michelle Russell informs viewers about the event and how last year’s launch was all about helping attendees recover from the pandemic with a little carefree, nostalgic bliss. The intent for the festival was to also connect the road race weekend with the jazz music of Bix Beiderbecke.

An evening of fun and spectacular music will run from 3-10:30 p.m. In 2023, The Heights of the Era will become a two-day event.

For more information, visit https://www.theheightsoftheera.com/

