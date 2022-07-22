Advertisement

JA of The Heartland CEO Dougal Nelson wins distinguished national award

Published: Jul. 22, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dougal Nelson, the president and CEO of Junior Achievement (JA) of the Heartland, has been selected from among five finalists for the national organization’s 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award.

Dougal Nelson joins QCL to talk about this achievement and the meaningful work JA of the Heartland does in the Quad Cities. A need for volunteers is mentioned for those that want to give back to the community with this type of work.

Nelson’s win was announced last week at the Junior Achievement National Leadership Conference in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is named for Karl Flemke, JA’s national president and CEO from 1982-1994.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a member of the global JA network, has been serving young people in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas for 66 years.

