DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dani Crumb (and the amazing Morris) from K9 Kindness Rescue, 1305 26th Street, Bettendorf, discusses the shelter, its rescue mission, and how people can support what they do.

The need for foster homes is mentioned. Duration for fostering can last from a couple of weeks to a few months.

K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc. is dedicated to helping of all breeds of dogs. They are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.

If you are interested in finding out more about adoptable Morris, know of a dog in need, or would like inquire about other dogs available to adopt or are willing to foster, please contact the rescue.

K9 Kindness Rescue is on Facebook HERE. For more information or to contact the staff, visit the website at https://www.k9kindnessrescue.org/

