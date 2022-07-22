Advertisement

Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people are dead after a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI responded around 6:23 a.m. to the campground for a report of triple homicide, according to a media release. Officers later confirmed they found three people dead.

According to DCI, officers learned that a camper was unaccounted for, later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.

After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin...
After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin appears to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.(KWQC)

After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin appears to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DCI said there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear if there is a connection between the suspect and victims at this time.

The Maquoketa Caves State Park is closed until further notice, DCI said. The investigation is ongoing.

Camp Shalom was evacuated at 9:15 a.m. due to the situation, parents were notified and a pick-up site was established. All campers have been accounted for, according to Camp Shalom Program Director Ben Carlson.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

