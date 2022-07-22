Advertisement

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rock Island

Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to a media release.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was fatally shot in Rock Island Friday, according to police.

Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to a media release.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

