Rock Island County Fair continues through Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Rock Island County Fair got underway on Tuesday and continues through Saturday, July 23 at the Grandstands in East Moline.

TV6′s Paula Sands reports live from the venue that features family-friendly entertainment, fair food delicacies, fireworks, carnival rides, livestock shows and more.

Admission to the fair is free before 8 p.m. Beyond that time, adults must pay $5 to get in the gates, but kids 12 and under can still get in for free.

Parking at the Grandstands costs $5 per day. The fair/parking location is 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Free parking can be accessed outside of the fairgrounds in designated areas.

Carnival ride tickets are available to buy at the CDAC Carnival Trailer within the fairgrounds at $1.25 a ride or 20 for $20. Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are available to purchase for $25 each. Wristbands can be used from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Entry to see Grandstand acts have ticket prices. Here’s the remaining schedule and pricing:

Friday, July 22 - 2xtreme Monster Trucks ($15-130)

Saturday, July 23 - Demolition derby ($15).

For more information, visit the fair website: https://rockislandfair.org/

