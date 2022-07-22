Advertisement

Rock Island County Fair continues through Sunday

RI County Fair underway through tomorrow
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Rock Island County Fair got underway on Tuesday and continues through Saturday, July 23 at the Grandstands in East Moline.

TV6′s Paula Sands reports live from the venue that features family-friendly entertainment, fair food delicacies, fireworks, carnival rides, livestock shows and more.

Admission to the fair is free before 8 p.m. Beyond that time, adults must pay $5 to get in the gates, but kids 12 and under can still get in for free.

Parking at the Grandstands costs $5 per day. The fair/parking location is 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Free parking can be accessed outside of the fairgrounds in designated areas.

Carnival ride tickets are available to buy at the CDAC Carnival Trailer within the fairgrounds at $1.25 a ride or 20 for $20. Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are available to purchase for $25 each. Wristbands can be used from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Entry to see Grandstand acts have ticket prices. Here’s the remaining schedule and pricing:

  • Friday, July 22 - 2xtreme Monster Trucks ($15-130)
  • Saturday, July 23 - Demolition derby ($15).

For more information, visit the fair website: https://rockislandfair.org/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured, to be...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

Latest News

The Heights of an Era kicks off Bix 7 weekend on July 29
The Heights of The Era returns to kick off Bix 7 weekend
Aledo Business Bouquet is July 22-23
Aledo Business Bouquet launches Friday night
JA of the Heartland leader wins national award
JA of The Heartland CEO Dougal Nelson wins distinguished national award
K9 Kindness Rescue featuring "Morris"
K9 Kindness Rescue