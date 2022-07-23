Camp Shalom evacuated after Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Two miles down the road from Maquoketa Caves State Park is Camp Shalom, a Christian camp for kids.

The campsite had to be evacuated once staff were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. Friday.

It took about 15 minutes for the 35 Camp Shalom staff members to gather all 100 campers and transport them by bus and various other vehicles to a safe spot in downtown Maquoketa, Little Bear Park.

Camp counselors did not tell the kids what had happened, and treated it as a camp field trip.

Parents were notified through an e-mail blast that all campers were safely transported to Little Bear Park, and could be picked up starting at 11 a.m.

There were a mix of emotions from parents and campers, but all were pleased with the staff’s response.

There have been staff trainings to prepare for a situation like Friday morning.

Camp Shalom officials say families and campers who need to pick up belongings that were left behind can pick them up Monday.

Belongings will be made available at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Brady and Lombard in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

