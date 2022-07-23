Advertisement

Camp Shalom evacuated after Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Two miles down the road from Maquoketa Caves State Park is Camp Shalom, a Christian camp for kids.

The campsite had to be evacuated once staff were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. Friday.

It took about 15 minutes for the 35 Camp Shalom staff members to gather all 100 campers and transport them by bus and various other vehicles to a safe spot in downtown Maquoketa, Little Bear Park.

Camp counselors did not tell the kids what had happened, and treated it as a camp field trip.

Parents were notified through an e-mail blast that all campers were safely transported to Little Bear Park, and could be picked up starting at 11 a.m.

There were a mix of emotions from parents and campers, but all were pleased with the staff’s response.

There have been staff trainings to prepare for a situation like Friday morning.

Camp Shalom officials say families and campers who need to pick up belongings that were left behind can pick them up Monday.

Belongings will be made available at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Brady and Lombard in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured, to be...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Extreme heat and humidity Saturday
Camp Shalom evacuates in response to Maquoketa shooting - 6p
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead - 6p
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead - 6p
Camp Shalom evacuates in response to Maquoketa shooting - 5p