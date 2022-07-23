Cedar Falls Mayor reacts to Maquoketa Caves shooting, says 9-year-old boy survived attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar Falls Mayor is mourning the family killed in the triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

According to a Facebook post on Mayor Rob Green’s page, Green says the family, Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula were neighbors, and says Sarah was an employee at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

In the post, Green writes, “I’m devastated. I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for 7/26.”

Mayor Green says the Schmidts’ 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe.

Services and memorials have not yet been announced.

Saturday, the Cedar Falls Library will be closed to allow employees to grieve the loss of their coworker.

Meanwhile, details about the motive of the attack and if the suspect knew the family is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.