Empowering youth through film

Fresh Films is located on the Augustana campus
Fresh Films
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fresh Films, a not-for-profit film and production company that has created Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries, is committed to training future filmmakers in all aspects of the industry.

Danielle Scott, Director of Marketing at Fresh Films, joins the show to describe the mission and outreach efforts. Fresh Films is one of the most accessible filmmaking educational programs in the country. It is free, no GPA requirements exist, and any interested youth between the ages of 13-18 are welcome and can apply.

Fresh Films is located on the campus of Augustana College at 639 38th Street. For more information, call 309-794-8626 or visit the website at https://freshfilms.org/.

Fresh Films/ 639 38th Street / Rock Island, IL / Ph. 309.794.8626 / info@freshfilms.org

