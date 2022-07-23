Fire crews work to extinguish early morning house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews were on the scene of an early morning fire Saturday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the house on E. 9th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw several emergency vehicles respond to the structure fire.

Personnel could also be seen carrying cases of bottled water for firefighters.

Neighbors in the area told our TV6 crew they heard a loud noise that awoke them from sleeping and then saw flames coming from the home.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Fire Department for information about the fire. At the time of publication, we have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

