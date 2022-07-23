Advertisement

Fire crews work to extinguish early morning house fire in Davenport

Davenport firefighters battled an early morning house fire on E. 9th St. and Mississippi Ave....
Davenport firefighters battled an early morning house fire on E. 9th St. and Mississippi Ave. Saturday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews were on the scene of an early morning fire Saturday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the house on E. 9th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw several emergency vehicles respond to the structure fire.

Personnel could also be seen carrying cases of bottled water for firefighters.

Neighbors in the area told our TV6 crew they heard a loud noise that awoke them from sleeping and then saw flames coming from the home.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Fire Department for information about the fire. At the time of publication, we have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of...
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rock Island
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured, to be...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

Latest News

Details
First Alert Day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday for extreme heat, possible severe storms
Cedar Falls Mayor reacts to Maquoketa Caves shooting, says 9-year-old boy survived attack
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park
One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park
One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park