One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three victims in the shooting Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Iowa officials say 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt of Cedar Falls were identified as the victims of the triple homicide. Autopsies will be conducted on all three as well as on the suspect, Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, according to a press release.

Local law enforcement officers say they are thanking the public for their help with the investigation and concern for the Schmidt family. DCI said there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear if there is a connection between the suspect and the victims at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI responded around 6:23 a.m. to the campground for a report of triple homicide, according to a media release. Officers later confirmed they found three people dead.

After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin appears to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Maquoketa Caves State Park is closed until further notice, DCI said. The investigation is ongoing.

