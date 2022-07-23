Advertisement

Police: 1 hurt in overnight Rock Island shooting

(WSAW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a serious, but not a life-threatening injury.

According to police, officers arrived at the 1200 block of 12th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a person injured.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

