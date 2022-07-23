Advertisement

Strong storms possible tonight

Cooler temps ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect for heat, humidity, and strong to severe storms.  An outflow boundary remains from the morning round of storms and will act as a focal point for isolated storms this afternoon east of the Mississippi.  Another line of storms is currently to our NW and slowly moving towards our northernmost counties over the next few hours.  Areas north of highway 30 have the best chance for that line to impact them by 6PM.  More storms may develop after the sun sets and some may be severe.  While confidence isn’t high in the last scenario, it will need to be watched as it could impact the entire area. Otherwise we all wait for the cold front to sweep through allowing for cooler temps for Sunday and into next week.

TONIGHT: Strong storms.  Low: 74º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Few showers early and cooler.  High: 86º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81º

