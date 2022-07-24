Gun violence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Davenport has launched a new way that the municipality and police will work with the community to find solutions to address gun violence.

So far this year, Davenport has had three homicides, 19 non-fatal shootings, and 97 shots-fired incidents. In the last 4 years, 2020 had the most homicides at 12 as well as the most shots-fired incidents at 282. 2021 saw the most shootings with a victim at 44.

Overall statistics show that the numbers are starting to trend downward.

Using American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Federal Government, the City of Davenport has implemented a Group Violence Intervention or GVI strategy model to address violent crime in our community.

GVI is an evidence-based approach to dramatically reduce violence when community members stand and act together with law enforcement and social service providers.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants for joining TV6′s Redrick Terry for the roundtable discussion on this topic:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Sarah Ott, City of Davenport Chief Strategy Officer

Major Jeff Bladel, Assistant Police Chief of the City of Davenport Police Department (Bladel will take over as Chief of Police in August)

Tee LaShoure, Homicide Other Violent Crimes Supervisor at Family Resources, Inc.

Dewayne Hodges, community member

