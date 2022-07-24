Overnight Galesburg shooting sends one to hospital and ‘several’ vehicles hit

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 2051 Grand Ave., early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap around 1:30 a.m. Sometime later, a gunshot victim arrived at the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. They were eventually transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment.

Upon arrival, officials said they found ‘several’ vehicles with bullet holes.

Illinois State Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department, and Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting in the case.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD at (309) 343-9151.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.