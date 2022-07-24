Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb Police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, an altercation in the downtown Square led to a person being stabbed.

Police confirm one person is dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released how many people were involved in the altercation, or if they have any suspects in custody.

Police say the WIU Office of Public Safety, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Crime Scene Units are assisting with the investigation.

