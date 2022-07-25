Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!

Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix.

Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly giving program which is a consistent donor opportunity that helps sustain the shelter. Find out more at this link.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SCOTT COUNTY / 2802 W. Central Park / Davenport, Iowa / (563) 388-6655

