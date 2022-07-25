All-in-one kitchen appliance assistant

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Olivia Baker has a family of six that eats a lot of food. Baker introduces the audience to Thermomix TM6, an all-in-one kitchen appliance (some call it a robot) that can transform life in the kitchen.

From meal planning to shopping for ingredients to the actual process of cooking, Thermomix offers endless possibilities. Learn more during the interview or by visiting the website HERE.

To contact Oliva, email TheBakerMix@gmail.com

