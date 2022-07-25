Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island

Advertisement

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock Island.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday for Braylon Walker, 21, of Rock Island, formerly of Arkansas, Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Rock Island police responded around 12:04 a.m. Friday to a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street. According to police, they found Walker with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

