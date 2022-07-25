Advertisement

Danndee Flowers in Aledo

Danndee Flowers
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s a u-pick flower farm where visitors can unwind and enjoy day of sunshine and fresh air in a beautiful rural setting.

Katie Danner, Danndee Flowers, talks about the large farm that is about a 35-minute drive from the Quad Cities. There is nearly three football fields worth of space filled with flowers (and fun) for all to enjoy.

It is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. through September 5.

Admission is $5 per person and grants access to the flowers, corn maze, and kid’s playground. The address is 1566 Highway 17, Aledo.

There is a special event called Kids Ag Day coming up on August 6 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. including the Sunflower Scuttle 5K. Visit this page for more information: https://danndeeflowers.squarespace.com/calendar/sunflower-scuttle-kids-ag-day

For more information, call 309-337-2256 or visit the website at https://www.danndeeflowers.com/

