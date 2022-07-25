Advertisement

Increasing clouds today

Cooler temps ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Clouds will be on the increase today as showers and storms fire up just south of our area.  While a few drips can’t be ruled out, most of today will be dry.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s today due to the cloud cover.  A cold front will swing through the area Tuesday into Wednesday leading to our next chance for rain.  At this time it doesn’t appear to be significant nor does it appear severe weather will be an issue.  Beyond Wednesday the weather is looking great for all our Bix festivities with plenty of sun Thursday, Friday and Saturday and highs in the low 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing clouds.  High: 79º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers south.  Low: 61º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 80º

