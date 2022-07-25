Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Davenport fatal shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged in a shooting that left a man dead in April 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Scott County Court records show Prince Sun Murphy, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison. According to the plea agreement, prison is mandatory and he must pay $150,000 to the estate of Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, of Racine, Wisconsin.

He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Murphy will be sentenced Sept. 29.

His trial began July 18, court records show.

Around 1:12 a.m. April 9, 2020, Davenport police responded to the 900 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire and found Scurlock suffering from life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff, according to police.

Murphy was arrested in May 2020.

