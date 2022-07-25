Advertisement

Mostly cloudy today; Chance of rain south

Cooler temps ahead
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Mostly cloudy and cooler today with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s with a light and variable wind. The highest chance of rain will be near and south of Highway 34 where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

A cold front will swing through the area Tuesday into Wednesday leading to our next chance for rain. At this time it doesn’t appear to be significant nor does it appear severe weather will be an issue.

Beyond Wednesday the weather is looking great for all our Bix festivities with plenty of sun Thursday, Friday and Saturday and highs in the low 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 79º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers south. Low: 61º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers early. Otherwise decreasing clouds. High: 81º

