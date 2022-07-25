One person in custody after Rock Island Police chase car into Davenport

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, RIPD responded to the 1500 block of 13th Ave. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.

Police said the car did not stop and led officers into Davenport. It then became disabled around the intersection of Gaines. St. and West 9th St. That’s when several occupants ran away on foot.

Davenport Police Department assisted in taking one person into custody.

RIPD is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information should contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

