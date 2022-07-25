Advertisement

One person in custody after Rock Island Police chase car into Davenport

ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, RIPD responded to the 1500 block of 13th Ave. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.

Police said the car did not stop and led officers into Davenport. It then became disabled around the intersection of Gaines. St. and West 9th St. That’s when several occupants ran away on foot.

Davenport Police Department assisted in taking one person into custody.

RIPD is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information should contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Falls Mayor reacts to Maquoketa Caves shooting, says 9-year-old boy survived attack
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
One child, two adults identified as homicide victims at Maquoketa Caves State Park
Davenport firefighters battled an early morning house fire on E. 9th St. and Mississippi Ave....
No injuries reported in Saturday morning Davenport house fire
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

Latest News

Police are searching for Isaac Brown in connection to a Sunday morning stabbing.
Rock Island Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning stabbing
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Rock Island Police responded to the 1400 block of 8th street for a report of shots fired.
One shot overnight in Rock Island Sunday
According to police, one victim arrived at the hospital and several vehicles were hit.
Overnight Galesburg shooting sends one to hospital and ‘several’ vehicles hit