One shot overnight in Rock Island Sunday
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning, that sent one victim to the hospital.
According to a press release, at approximately 1:12 a.m., RIPD responded to the 1400 block of 8th St. to a report of shots fired. Sometime later, UnityPoint Trinity Hospital reported a 21-year-old gunshot victim who was dropped off via a private vehicle.
Officials said no other injuries or property damage were reported.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should reach out to RIPD at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.
