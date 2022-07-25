One shot overnight in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning, that sent one victim to the hospital.

According to a press release, at approximately 1:12 a.m., RIPD responded to the 1400 block of 8th St. to a report of shots fired. Sometime later, UnityPoint Trinity Hospital reported a 21-year-old gunshot victim who was dropped off via a private vehicle.

Officials said no other injuries or property damage were reported.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should reach out to RIPD at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

