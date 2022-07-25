Advertisement

Real Conversations in the Capitol: Service to America Awards recap

By Redrick Terry
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Real Conversations in the QC is officially an award-nominated program!

Real Conversations/TV6 is honored to have received a nomination for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation’s Service to America award. The award goes to large, medium, and small-market television and radio stations across the country who show exemplary effort to provide a service to the communities in which they operate.

On behalf of everyone at Real Conversations and KWQC, thank you to all who support and enjoy this program! We would not be able to do it without you.

In this latest installment of Real Conversations in the QC, we discuss the trip to Washington D.C. and the award nomination.

