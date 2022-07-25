Advertisement

Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say

Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Sunday night after police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Rock Island police responded around 6:17 a.m. to Maple Ridge Appartments at 3700 5th Street for a report of an injured person, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, police said. She was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Police identified Brown and got an arrest warrant Sunday, according to police. Milan police arrested Brown about 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue.

Brown is held in the Rock Island County jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

