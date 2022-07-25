Advertisement

Rock Island Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning stabbing

Police are searching for Isaac Brown in connection to a Sunday morning stabbing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police have identified a suspect in a Sunday morning stabbing incident.

According to a press release, around 6:17 a.m., RIPD responded to a report of an injured person at the Maple Ridge Appartments at 3700 5th St. Officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the suspect was identified as the victim’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island. He was last seen wearing blue jogging pants with no shoes or shirt. RIPD’s Criminal investigation division is working on obtaining a warrant.

Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island is being sought by police.
Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island is being sought by police.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)

Police are considering Brown a dangerous fugitive and are actively searching for him. Anyone with information should contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

