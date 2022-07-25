Advertisement

Second man wanted in Rock Island fatal shooting

Marlin K. Martin,23, is wanted on a first degree murder charge in Rock Island. His bond set at...
Marlin K. Martin,23, is wanted on a first degree murder charge in Rock Island. His bond set at $1,000,000.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second man is wanted on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Rock island on July 15, according to police.

Rock Island police responded around 9:50 p.m. July 15 to the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street for a reported shooting, police said.

Officers found 25-year-old Davion Roe with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital but died before arriving.

Monday police obtained a second arrest warrant for Marlin K. Martin on a first degree murder charge with a $1 million bond.

According to police, Martin is considered a dangerous fugitive. He is 23-years-old, about 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds.

According to police, Devonte D. Hall, 29, was arrested Sunday on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held in Rock Island County on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about Martin’s location or about the shooting to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

