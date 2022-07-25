Silvis man facing arson charges following apartment fire Saturday

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested Saturday after police say he set a fire at an apartment building.

Around 8:15 p.m., Silvis police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of 10th Street for a noise complaint. While on scene, officers became aware of a fire coming from one of the apartments.

According to a media release, the Silvis Fire Department responded with mutual aid from multiple fire departments and police agencies. One tenant was transported from the scene and treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

One fireman was transported from the scene to a local hospital and treated and released for heat exhaustion, according to the release. Another fireman was treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

Desmond V. Williams, 20, a tenant in the building, was arrested on scene Saturday night, according to the release. He is charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison, and arson, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

A judge Monday set bond at $100,000. Williams will be back in court Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 7/25